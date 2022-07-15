Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

