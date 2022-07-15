Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 1.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 122,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 287,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSJN opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.