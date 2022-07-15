Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

