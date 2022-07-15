Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Reaches $88.50 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Augur has a total market cap of $88.50 million and $8.19 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can now be bought for $8.05 or 0.00038515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,892.49 or 1.00011271 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009200 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003437 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.