AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 91,506 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $143.61. 209,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

