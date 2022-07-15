AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,826,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

RCEL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.53. 64,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,175. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

