Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Down 2.6%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 45,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Avivagen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.