Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Down 2.6%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 45,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Avivagen Company Profile



Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

