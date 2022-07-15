Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million. Azenta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Azenta Trading Down 16.7 %

AZTA stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

