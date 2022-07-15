B. Riley Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $8.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GAP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.