BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 988.4% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.00.
BAE Systems Trading Down 2.6 %
BAESY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 510,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
