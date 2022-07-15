BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 988.4% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

BAESY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 510,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.