BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in June

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock traded up 0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 36.47. 85,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is 35.46. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 31.15 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

