Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 5,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKRIY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40) in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.80) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

