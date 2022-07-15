Barclays Boosts Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to SEK 24

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 23 to SEK 24 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 100,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

