Barclays Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $6.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

GAP stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in GAP by 104.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

