BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in June

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

BESIY stock remained flat at $$46.01 during trading on Friday. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($84.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($97.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

