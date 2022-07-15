Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

