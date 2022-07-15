Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Trading of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $8,217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter.

BFEB stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

