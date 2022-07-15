Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.11.

Pool stock opened at $369.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

