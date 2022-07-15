Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,328 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,276,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of ATO opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

