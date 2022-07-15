Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Hedge Funds Weigh In
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,183,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 20.34 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is 24.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.17.
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
