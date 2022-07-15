BENQI Market Capitalization Hits $4.99 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

