BG Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 2.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,672 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.