Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

TECH stock opened at $341.39 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 27,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

