BitCore Price Tops $0.0765 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.39 million and $144,382.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.48 or 0.05993669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00248851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00661568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00072524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00508375 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

