BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

