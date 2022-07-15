Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,200. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

