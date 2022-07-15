Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $843.38 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

