Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Cap of $21.40 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $943,645.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00208583 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00579438 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.