Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Boston Scientific Hedge Fund Trading

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,905,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.