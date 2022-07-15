Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bread Financial and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.94%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 18.26% 36.46% 3.63% 36Kr -5.01% -5.18% -3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.61 $801.00 million $14.48 2.79 36Kr $49.71 million 0.92 -$13.88 million ($0.06) -19.17

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bread Financial beats 36Kr on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

