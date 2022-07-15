Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stake Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for about 2.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.91% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $32,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Broadstone Net Lease Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.40 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.20%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

