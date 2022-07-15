C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,964 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $362,442,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,737,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,254,000 after purchasing an additional 926,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

