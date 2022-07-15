C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. 35,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,136,696. The company has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

