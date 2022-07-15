C2C Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,330,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average is $331.48.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

