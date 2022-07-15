C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $39.68. 62,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,124,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

