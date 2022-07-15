Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,050,000 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the June 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 968,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $45.25 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

