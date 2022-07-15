Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in June

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 26,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,107. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.60. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

