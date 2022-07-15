Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

