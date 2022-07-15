Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.26 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

