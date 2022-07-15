Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

