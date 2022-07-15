Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5,673.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.