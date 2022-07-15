Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,008 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.32% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,068.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,522,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,049,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 194,246 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

