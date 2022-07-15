Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.