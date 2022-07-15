Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

