Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

