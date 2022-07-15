Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 222.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

