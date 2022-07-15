Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Shares of CBOE opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

