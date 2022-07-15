CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 8,182 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $93,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

TMO opened at $525.63 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.75 and a 200-day moving average of $563.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

