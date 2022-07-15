CCLA Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $117,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $334.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

