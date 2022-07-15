CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 98,635 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,635 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of TransUnion worth $128,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after buying an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 282,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

